Man 'trims' West Seattle Junction Christmas tree into unhealthy state

People walking past Junction Plaza Park in West Seattle couldn’t help but notice something odd about their community's Christmas tree.

"Is it the bra?," asked one woman, pointing to the top of the tree. "Oh my gosh, who put that there?"

As different as seeing lingerie used as an ornament, the real head turner was what people saw towards the base of the tree trunk.

"It looks naked," said Kathy Lund. "The branches need to be repaired, maybe decorated at the bottom."

"It looks like it’s been trimmed, poorly," said another person walking by.

According to Christine "Chris" Mackay of the West Seattle Junction Association, the tree was cut on or around September 21st.

"There has been someone going around and "butchering" other trees in our area," said Mackay.

‘We have pictures of the man responsible, [he's] doing this to other people’s bushes," added Mackay. "He’s actually a really friendly guy, but he loves to prune things almost to death."

FOX 13 is not naming the individual because he has not been arrested or charged with a crime.

Still, West Seattle Junction Association said it is working with Parks and Recreation to address this incident and a history of others involving the man.

"We just want this person to continue doing what they love but in a safe and healthy environment for both them and plant life."

Despite the botched tree trimming incident, the tree lighting will proceed, scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 7.

"We have to continue," said Mackay. "It’s part of the festival that night, featuring performances, a Night Market and more."

