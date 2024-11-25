Teen stabbed by family member near West Seattle park, police say

A 17-year-old girl was stabbed in West Seattle on Monday, and police are actively searching for two suspects.

The stabbing happened at just before 1:30 p.m. near Roxhill Park, on Southwest Cambridge Street and 29th Avenue Southwest.

According to police, the 17-year-old suffered stab and slash wounds, and was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious, but stable condition. She will likely require stitches.

Another victim, a 15-year-old girl, was also injured. She sustained scratches and was treated on scene.

Featured article

After obtaining video surveillance, police say they are searching for a 16-year-old girl believed to be involved in the stabbing. She fled the scene, and the weapon used was not located.

Seattle police say the suspect and 17-year-old victim have a family relationship, making this a domestic violence incident.

Police are also searching for another male suspect, though his involvement is still under investigation.

It's currently unknown what led up to the stabbing. If you have any information, contact Seattle Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Inslee issues statement, skips trip to storm-ravaged WA communities

Here are the times to avoid traveling in WA for Thanksgiving

Eviction looms for WA Nooksack families amid sovereignty dispute

Semi-truck catches fire near gas station pumps in Monroe, WA

WA governor-elect Bob Ferguson announces subcommittee to fight Project 2025

Here's how to thaw, cook a Thanksgiving turkey

WA State Patrol: 4 patrol cars struck by drunk drivers in 4 hours

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.