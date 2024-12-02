2 suspects sought in violent stabbing in Seattle's Chinatown-International District

One man is recovering in the hospital, and two suspects are on the loose, after a violent stabbing in Seattle's Chinatown-International District early Monday morning.

Police were called to an assault near 12th Ave S and S Jackson St around 12:20 a.m. Monday.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a major stab wound to his lower back. Officers applied a chest seal to keep air from getting into the wound, then spoke with the victim while Seattle Fire Department arrived.

According to the victim, he got into a fight with two men, and one of them stabbed him while the other hit him with a stick.

Police spoke with workers at a nearby business, who said the victim intervened to break up a fight between one of the suspects and a woman. The suspect became aggressive with the victim, and staff told him and his group to leave.

Shortly after that is when the victim was attacked and stabbed.

Much of the preliminary police report is redacted; it is unknown if the victim was an employee at the business.

No suspects have been identified or arrested yet.

