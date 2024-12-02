Rape suspect arrested in Graham, WA after standoff prompts school lockdown

A man was arrested for rape and assault after a standoff that caused Graham Elementary School to go into lockdown Monday afternoon.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, at 12:45 p.m., deputies attempted to stop a vehicle after spotting the suspect on 204th Street East near 97th Avenue. He was wanted in a recent rape case.

Deputies say the suspect and a female driver took off and fled to a house at the dead end of 202nd Street Court East.

The suspect and woman refused to comply with demands and would not come out of the house, the sheriff's department says. Due to the suspect's criminal past, the Pierce County SWAT Team was called out to assist.

In an update at 4:35 p.m., Sergeant Darren Moss said the suspect surrendered as deputies were about to use a boom to push in the front door. Deputies also arrested the woman he was with for obstruction.

The Bethel School District sent out a message to parents Monday afternoon, saying Graham Elementary School was placed on a modified lockdown due to the standoff.

Deputies helped students with dismissal and supervised parent pickup during the standoff.

