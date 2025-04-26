South Seattle hit-and-run victim's daughter calls for driver to confess

The Brief A Seattle family is trying to recover from a deadly hit-and-run crash. There is a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the motorcyclist at fault. In an interview with FOX 13, the victims' daughter calls on the driver to come forward.



Police are still searching for the motorcyclist who hit a couple in a crosswalk, then just kept on going. Min Huang, 57, later died at the hospital.

Fox 13 talked with her daughter, Lizzy Chen, who is heartbroken and angry and fighting for justice for her mom.

"You made a really terrible choice, and you must take responsibility for it," Chen said.

Motorcyclist a suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash

The backstory:

On April 18, Chen’s parents were in the crosswalk at the intersection of MLK and Alaska Street when a motorcyclist hit the couple, then kept riding, according to Seattle Police.

"I think the person was cruel and selfish because he or she just hit someone and ran, he or she didn't even stop try to help or even call for help," Chen said.

Seattle Police shared surveillance photos from a nearby Metro Bus showing the motorcyclist. While Chen’s mom died from her injuries, her dad Xing suffered a spinal fracture. She told FOX 13, her parents did everything together, they were each other’s world.

What they're saying:

"Every day when he wakes up, my mom's not here, and the house feels empty, but he's trying to stay strong for me, and I’m also trying to stay strong for him, and we are holding each other up just one day at a time," Chen said.

She adds, her mom was kind, caring and energetic. In a few moments, her family was destroyed, she said.

The family is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to whoever is behind this. If you know anything about this, the police want to hear from you.

The Source: Information for this article comes from original FOX 13 Seattle interviews.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Othello, WA woman's arrest sparks national debate on immigration enforcement

Passenger removed from Seattle plane after making ‘inappropriate comment'

Jeffrey Zizz charged in kidnapping, murder of WA grandmother

How to watch, stream 2025 NFL Draft

WA caregiver charged with sexually assaulting disabled teen

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.