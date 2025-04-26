Car crashes into UW clinic in Shoreline, WA

The Brief A woman crashed into the UW clinic site on Saturday morning. There were no injuries reported inside or outside the building. The clinic will remain closed for the rest of the day.



A woman and her elderly mother are safe following a crash into the UW clinic in Shoreline on Saturday.

Timeline:

At 7:53 a.m. on Apr. 26, she was driving her mother to the clinic when she hit the gas instead of the brakes.

Crash into UW clinic in Shoreline on April 26, 2025.

First responders had to extricate the woman's mother from the car.

Shoreline Fire reports no one was in the building and there were no injuries. They also say there was no structural damage to the building.

The Source: Information for this article comes from the Shoreline Fire Department.

