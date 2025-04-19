WA demonstrators rally for 50501 movement against Trump administration

The Brief Protests popped up across the country for a "National Day of Action." The demonstrations are being credited to the 50501 movement. We talked with protesters in Shoreline.



Across the country and here in Washington, another wave of rallies took over the streets. Their message: Hands off! The nationwide demonstrations being referred to as a "National Day of Action."

Organizers describe it as a part of the 50501 movement, which stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.

In Shoreline on Saturday, activists lined the street at the intersection of 205th Street and Aurora Avenue to stand against what they’re calling threats from the Trump administration. They told FOX 13, they’re taking a stance against several actions, such as funding cuts at universities, the president’s defiance of the law and Elon Musk’s role and influence in the White House.

Liz Brown is no stranger to demonstrations. She came out on Saturday because she believes most progress made in America is often pushed by mass protests.

"I’m very concerned for the future of our democracy, I’m also just concerned for all the people that will be hurt by all the policies the president has put into place and last time I checked, nobody voted for Elon Musk," Brown said.

FOX 13 checked the movement’s website, and more than 500 action events were scheduled nationwide on Saturday alone. Those rallying said they will continue to organize, resist and build together for as long as it takes.

The Source: Information for this article comes from original FOX 13 Seattle interviews.

