3 small WA businesses voted most worth a 1-hour drive

The Brief A new survey reveals which small businesses Washingtonians would be willing to make a drive for. One West Seattle record store made the top of the rank. A game store and bookshop also made the list.



Which small businesses in western Washington are worth a one-hour drive? This is the question a new survey sought to answer.

Easy Street Records on California Avenue in West Seattle made the top of the list this year. Shops in Bellingham and Seattle rounded out the top three.

Easy Street Records Seattle (Max B. via Yelp)

Big picture view:

Researchers asked thousands of people which businesses they would be willing to drive more than an hour to reach. The more than 3,000 respondents in Washington did not choose a food restaurant like many other states' results.

What they're saying:

Top three small businesses Washington residents will drive to most willingly

#1. Easy Street Records - West Seattle

"More than a record shop—it’s a culture hub. With live shows, diner food, killer coffee, and a stacked vinyl collection, this is where Seattle music lovers feel at home. Loyal fans always return for a browse, a pancake, and a Pearl Jam sighting," read the study results from Advance Funds Network, in part.

Pink Gorilla Games (Warren C. via Yelp)

#2. Pink Gorilla Games - Seattle

"With rare Japanese imports, cartridge classics, and a throwback vibe, it draws fans from all over. Gamers who've moved away still order online—or plan nostalgic visits to dig through the shelves," said AFN.

Village Books Bellingham (Marie B via Yelp)

#3. Village Books - Bellingham

"A three-story indie bookstore with views of the bay, a cozy café upstairs, and a fiercely loyal customer base," researchers noted.

"Our survey is a testament to the deep emotional connections people form with their favorite small businesses. These aren’t just places to shop or eat - they’re part of people’s stories.," said a representative at AFN.

The Source: Information in this story came from Advanced Funds Network.

