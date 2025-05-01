The Brief After the beloved J.P. Patches statue was recently vandalized in Fremont, the Seattle community is rallying for repairs. Someone inked out J.P. Patches and his sidekick Gertrude in black paint, discoloring the facial features that made the characters come to life.



Community leaders in Fremont are hoping to repair the statue of Seattle's most famous clown after it was defaced by a vandal within the past few weeks.

J.P. Patches was the star of a long-running show from 1958-1981, with many members of the community appearing on the program over the years.

The statue was unveiled in 2008 with a street later named after the iconic clown. The picture below shows what the statue used to look like before and after the vandalism.

What they're saying:

"I am a long-time Seattleite and I know who J.P. Patches is and Gertrude," said superfan Suzie Burke, a J.P. Patches statue supporter.

Burke says during his three decades on TV, J.P. Patches worked to make people happy.

But, things took a sad turn after the statue honoring J.P. Patches and his sidekick, Gertrude, was vandalized with black paint. Someone inked out the facial features that made the characters come to life.

"J.P. Patches was our clown," she said, pictured below looking at the damage.

"We have to fix it!," said Burke, pointing to the statue. "His face is supposed to be white, with the red lips and the red nose."

Fans of the late clown and the statue say the person who was responsible for defacing the statue wasn't just clowning around, as the vandalism disrespects the memory of both the clown and the man behind him, Chris Wedes.

"J.P. Patches is a Seattle icon. Any kid that grew up from the 60s and 70s grew up watching JP Patches," said Curt Hanks, webmeister of JPPatches.com.

After Chris passed away in 2012, FOX 13 interviewed his co-star Bob Newman during a 2013 street-naming celebration in his honor.

"We could do crazy dumb stuff, you know, and people loved it," said Newman. "They just loved to be talked to, you know, and we just had a great time.

As for who is responsible for the damage, that's unclear. For now, Hanks with JPPatches.com says "Patches Pals," as fans are called, will likely rally to make repairs.

A restoration fund for the statue is now live on the J.P. Patches website.

"I raised funds for the last restoration of the statue about three years ago, and we raised funds for these pavers at the base of the statue," said Hanks.

"We take that pretty seriously, even when it’s a clown," said Ryan Reiter, managing director for the Fremont Sunday Market, in reference to the vandalism.

Reiter is also hoping to host a parade in Fremont to raise money for the cause.

"We’ve just been spit-balling. We want to find a way to help fix J.P. Patches," said Reiter.

He's hoping to host that parade at the Fremont Sunday Market location. He said he could host the event as early as May 25. He plans to make an announcement on social media soon.

FOX 13 reached out to Seattle Police to see if officers are investigating the vandalism incident, and we are waiting to hear back.

The Source: Information in this story came from the J.P. Patches website and original FOX 13 Seattle reporting and interviews.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Social media says Seattle ports are empty — but data shows growth

Irish woman returning from visiting sick father detained at Tacoma ICE facility

‘Violated, degraded, dehumanized’: Ex-Seattle police official Jamie Tompkins demands $3M

Idaho judge slams Bryan Kohberger's ‘hollow’ attempt to dodge death penalty

First confirmed Pacific Northwest sighting of invasive Chinese mitten crab

WA pilot program offers free walk-on ferry rides to San Juan Islands

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.