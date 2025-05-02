The Brief Free Comic Book Day returns on Saturday, May 3. This annual event offers fans a chance to pick up free comics and participate in special events. This year's Free Comic Book Day offers a diverse selection of nearly 40 free comic book titles, catering to readers of all ages and interests.



Comic book enthusiasts in Seattle have a reason to celebrate as Free Comic Book Day returns on Saturday, May 3.

This annual event offers fans a chance to pick up free comics and participate in special events at local comic shops.

Exclusive Gundam Wing comic available

This year's Free Comic Book Day features an exclusive Mobile Suit Gundam Wing bonus comic, commemorating the 30th anniversary of the iconic anime series.

The special edition, set in the After Colony timeline, is a collaboration between TAMASHII NATIONS and GUNPLA, aiming to introduce longtime fans and newcomers to the Gundam universe. The comic is available only at participating comic shops while supplies last.

Fans of all ages enjoy Free Comic Book Day at comic shops around Seattle on the first Saturday in May. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Participating Seattle-area comic shops

Several comic book stores in the Seattle area are participating in Free Comic Book Day, offering free comics and hosting special events:

Golden Age Collectables

1501 Pike Place, #401

Seattle, WA 98101

This store is hosting special events for Free Comic Book Day.

Outsider Comics & Geek Boutique

223 N. 36th St.

Seattle, WA 98103

Hosting special events for Free Comic Book Day.

Arcane Comics & More

15202 Aurora Ave N., Suite A

Shoreline, WA 98133

A kid-friendly store participating in Free Comic Book Day.

Phoenix Comics & Games

113 Broadway E.

Seattle, WA 98102

A kid-friendly store participating in Free Comic Book Day.

Bel-Kirk Stamp, Coin & Comics

11232 120th Ave. N.E., Ste 107

Kirkland, WA 98033

Hosting special events for Free Comic Book Day.

For a complete list of participating comic stores and to find one near you, visit the Free Comic Book Day store locator.

Wide selection of free comics

Highlights include titles from major publishers such as Marvel's "Spider-Man" and "Fantastic Four/X-Men," DC Comics' "Superman and Absolute" series, as well as "Godzilla" from IDW and "Transformers/G.I. Joe" from Skybound.

The event aims to introduce new readers to the world of comics and celebrate the medium's rich diversity.

To learn more about the event, visit the Free Comic Book Day website.