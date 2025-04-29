The Brief Ahead of the Windermere Cup, the Media Cup Challenge took place on the Montlake Cut Tuesday morning, with FOX 13 finishing in first place. Crews from KING 5, KIRO 7, KOMO 4 and FOX 13 compete in the race each year to raise money for their respective charities.



Ahead of the fastest two minutes in rowing, the 2025 Windermere Media Cup took place on the Montlake Cut Tuesday morning.

Seattle's four TV news stations put together teams each year to race on the water, including KING 5, KIRO 7, KOMO 4 and FOX 13. Finishing first in 2025 was FOX 13's crew.

Image 1 of 7 ▼

This year marks the 12th annual Windermere Media Cup Challenge, where each station rows to raise money for their respective charities.

The first-place winner gets a $2,000 donation to their charity of choice, and FOX 13 Seattle had the privilege of doing so for the Fred Hutch Cancer Center. Second received a $1,500 donation, third $1,000, and fourth $500.

Teams got to practice for two weeks at the Pocock Rowing Center, with volunteers coaching up crews before the big race.

What's next:

The official Windermere Cup is on Saturday, May 3, where the University of Washington competes against national and international rowing teams in the prestigious rowing regatta on the Montlake Cut. This weekend, the event will be welcoming crews from UW, the New Zealand National Team, and Indiana University.

Learn more about the race on the Windermere Cup website.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Windermere Cup and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

First confirmed Pacific Northwest sighting of invasive Chinese mitten crab

Motorcyclist dead, 2 others injured in Pierce County crash

At least 11 dead after car plows into Vancouver, B.C. crowd

Tears, heartbreak at Chase Jones sentencing—teen in fatal Renton, WA crash

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.