California mom released from ICE detention in Tacoma

The Brief Michelle's deportation was successfully canceled, allowing her to remain in the U.S. and access medical treatment. Community members worked with an immigration organization to provide visits, letters, and donations to Michelle during her detention. The Tanggol Migrante Network says they plan to continue its efforts with detained Filipinos to promote migrant rights.



Tacoma immigration officials have released Michelle, a Filipino green card holder, from California following a months-long legal battle.

Michelle was detained in California upon her return from a visit to the Philippines. The mother of three was transferred from an ICE facility in Bakersfield to Tacoma due to overcrowding.

This is when an organization called the Tanggol Migrante Network began working on her release. Staff said in a release on Thursday that their community outreach efforts to help the woman were successful.

TMN says this decision allows her to stay in the U.S., reunite with her daughter, and access necessary medical care.

What they're saying:

"Inside the overcrowded NWDC, Michelle and others have been unable to eat and sleep properly. She was denied her medications and access to a doctor, despite being pre-diabetic and having a benign brain tumor which causes her chronic intense pain, hair loss, and rapid weight loss," said a representative with TMN.

The network, along with Filipino community members, said they provided support through visits, letters, and donations.

The case has drawn attention to the role of the Philippine government, with the Philippine Consulate in San Francisco acknowledging that Michelle was not initially on their radar.

On the National Day of Action to Defend Migrants, Tanggol Migrante Network organized protests and delivered an open letter to Philippine officials, urging them to support Filipinos in detention and advocating for their release.

Bea of Tanggol Migrante Washington spoke about Michelle's return to the community.

"Michelle will be able to sleep in a warm bed and eat a real meal for the first time in months. Most of all, Michelle can be reunited with her daughter. We will continue to fight for all the migrants facing attacks from the Trump administration and be there with them."

The Source: Information in this story came from the Tanggol Migrante.

