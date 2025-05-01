Hundreds of May Day protesters march to Tacoma ICE Detention Center

The Brief Hundreds of protesters called for stronger protections for workers and immigrant communities in downtown Tacoma on May Day. They marched to the Northwest Detention Center for those recently detained by ICE, including Alfredo "Lelo" Juarez and Lewellyn Dixon.



Hundreds of May Day protesters packed Tollefson Plaza in downtown Tacoma, calling for stronger protections for workers and immigrant communities.

What they're saying:

Bill Dean was among the crowd, angered by what he describes as a loss of due process that he’s observed during President Trump’s first 100 days back in office.

"[President Trump] is essentially saying F-you, flipping the middle finger to the judiciary," said Dean. "This is a constitutional crisis, there's no doubt about it."

Some May Day attendees used the day to call out leadership on the national and local levels.

"Our legislators refuse to tax the rich and fix our regressive tax system," said one protester.

Protesters marched to the Northwest ICE Processing Center for workers who could not join them, like Alfredo "Lelo" Juarez and Lewellyn Dixon.

Juarez and Dixon are Washington residents, arrested under Trump’s immigration crackdown, and both are now locked up at the ICE processing center.

"I can’t stand what they're doing to anybody. It’s cruel. It’s horrible," said Christi. "It’s time for us to stand up together for each other."

The Source: Information in this story came from original FOX 13 Seattle reporting and Interviews.

