1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Tacoma, WA

The Brief One person is dead and another person was injured after a shooting in Tacoma on Sunday night. Police said they are investigating the shooting as a homicide and no arrests have been made.



Tacoma police are investigating a homicide after a shooting left one person dead on Sunday night, investigators said.

What we know:

Before 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of a possible shooting near East 48th Street and East Q Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man and woman with gunshot wounds.

Officers immediately started life-saving measures on the victims.

The woman, who was stable, and the man, who was in critical condition, were taken to the hospital. The man later died from his injuries.

Police said they are investigating the shooting as a homicide and no arrests have been made.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Tacoma Police Department.

