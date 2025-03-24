The Brief A Pierce County woman who immigrated to the United States more than 50 years ago has spent nearly a month at the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma. Lewelyn Dixon's family says she was returning from a trip to the Philippines when she was taken aside by Customs and Border Protection at Seatac Airport on Feb. 28.



A Pierce County woman who immigrated to the United States more than 50 years ago has spent nearly a month at the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma.

Lewelyn Dixon, 64, is a lawful permanent resident of the United States and her family says she was returning from a trip to the Philippines when she was taken aside by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) at Seatac Airport on Feb. 28.

"We were never provided any information as to why she was there," said Lani Madriaga, Dixon's niece.

Madriaga says her sister was traveling with Dixon at the time of her detainment and waited for hours after she was taken by CBP.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Dixon's family says they didn't know what happened to Dixon until they received a phone call from ICE in Tacoma.

"She's been here over 50 plus years. You would think that being a permanent resident is protected," said Madriaga.

After speaking with multiple lawyers, Madriaga says an immigration attorney told them Dixon had an embezzlement conviction in 2001.

Madriaga doesn't believe her aunt has had any other issues and has entered the healthcare field where she's been a lab technician for the University of Washington since 2015.

"I don't think her job will be protected, which was our biggest worry," said Madriaga.

Madriaga says Dixon had a hearing on March 11, but won't have a court date until July.

Related article

The Source: Information in this story is from FOX 13 Seattle reporting and interviews.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Deputies shoot suspect in Spanaway, WA

‘Happy Face’ serial killer nearly confessed brutal murders to WA teen daughter

Police investigate DV shooting at Redmond, WA, apartment complex

Two teens arrested after shooting at father, son near Kitsap Mall in WA

Bobcat or cougar? Magnolia residents report close call with wild cat

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.