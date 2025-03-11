Delta, Japan Airlines sued over Sea-Tac Airport plane tail crash

The Brief Delta and Japan Airlines are being sued over a collision that happened on the tarmac of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in February. The lawsuit claims some passengers suffered serious spinal sprains and strains after the plane wings clipped.



Delta and Japan Airlines are being sued by a Seattle-based law group over a collision that happened on the tarmac of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport last month.

The wing of a taxiing Japan Airlines plane clipped the tail of a parked Delta Air Lines plane on February 6.

Related article

Initially, no injuries were reported, but according to Herrmann Law Group, some passengers suffered serious spinal sprains and strains.

What they're saying:

Attorney Lara Herrmann, who is representing a family in the lawsuit, said the collision produced a "twisting impact on the passengers," causing injuries that "typically manifest a day or two after an incident."

"Given the recent spate of horrible air crashes, their experience was emotionally terrifying as well," Lara Herrmann stated.

The lawsuit states that the Delta aircraft, a Boeing 737 operating from Seattle to Puerto Vallarta, was stationary as it awaited deicing. Passengers on the Delta flight were moved to a different aircraft following the crash.

The family being represented, a couple and their two daughters, were on board the Delta flight. Attorney Herrmann claims the collision is legally governed by the Montreal Convention of 1999, which means each passenger is entitled to as much as or about $200,000.

The complaint claims Delta is at fault for having its aircraft tail protruding into the pathway of another taxiing aircraft, and Japan Airlines is at fault for not maintaining a safe distance from the Delta plane.

The lawsuit is seeking $200,000 for causing injuries, emotional distress, and negligence. It claims that otherwise, Delta must prove the collision was entirely the fault of Japan Airlines, or some other third party, such as ground crews or air traffic control.

"The issue of safety failure is the same whether passengers’ injuries are fatal or non-fatal. The recent surge in incidents and close calls is extremely troubling. It shouldn’t feel like this every time someone gets on a plane," Herrmann stated.

FOX 13 Seattle has reached out to Delta and Japan Airlines for a statement regarding the lawsuit.

The Source: Information in this story is from a press release and filed complaint from Herrmann Law Group and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

