Fire destroys bridge on Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad

A fire has destroyed a crucial wooden trestle bridge on the Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad, impacting future freight and passenger services.

The bridge, located between Mineral and Morton, was reported burning to the fire department at 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday. It took fire crews over an hour to reach the remote site, and by the time railroad staff arrived at 8:45 p.m., the damage was extensive.

(Mt. Rainier Historic Railroad)

The bridge, rebuilt 20 years ago, was structurally sound and essential for reopening services to Morton.

"That span carried more than trains. It carried the weight of our financial stability, our plans for local industry, and the future of the communities we serve," the railroad's statement said.

The organization, which recently finalized the purchase of the railroad, has been working to expand its operations.

"Our organization has done a herculean amount of work in the last two and a half years. We’ve carried more passengers than ever before. We’ve cleared more track. We’ve fought for every inch of progress with sweat, sacrifice, and no shortage of stress," the statement continued.

The railroad is seeking community support to rebuild and launched a gofundme. Donations will help cover insurance deductibles, legal costs, and recovery planning.

"If you’ve ever believed in what we’re building here—or if you’re just as mad as we are that someone tried to destroy it—please help us rebuild. This place matters," the statement urged.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a verified gofundme and the Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad.

