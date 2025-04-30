Detectives investigate homicide at apartment complex in Pierce County, WA
TACOMA, Wash. - Detectives with the Pierce County Sheriff's Office are investigating a homicide Wednesday morning.
What we know:
At about 6:45 a.m., the department said the homicide happened at the Conventry Court Apartments off 76th Street Court East in the Midland area, in unincorporated Pierce County.
Deputies did not release more information about the homicide.
This is a developing story, and will be updated.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.
