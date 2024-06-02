Deputies look to identify driver in Midland hit-and-run crash

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is requesting the public's assistance in identifying a man suspected of causing a serious crash in Midland and fleeing the scene.

The crash happened at the intersection of Golden Given Road E. and 85th Street E. around 3:05 a.m. on May 23.

Deputies say a black, two-door Mercedes sped through a stop sign and collided with a Lexus SUV. The driver of the Lexus was seriously injured.

In a video released by Tacoma-Pierce County Crime Stoppers, a man is seen getting out of the Mercedes after the crash and yells at a female passenger to get out of the car so they can leave.

It's believed that the man called his passenger "Bree" as he helped her from the vehicle.

Deputies say the suspect is not the registered owner of the Mercedes, and they also located a firearm inside the car.

Anyone who recognizes the hit-and-run suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, either by calling 1-800-222-TIPS, online at tpcrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app.

