An Army soldier was airlifted near Mount Rainier after falling 100 feet last week.

What we know:

The 32-year-old soldier suffered a broken leg during mountaineer training off Pinnacle Peak on April 11.

A Search and Rescue team from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island assisted in the soldier's rescue.

After receiving a call from Mount Rainier National Park Service, the team hoisted the injured soldier within a few hours and flew him to Madigan Army Medical Center at Joint Base Lewis-McCord.

Naval Air Station Whidbey Island Search and Rescue has conducted nine missions this year, including three searches, five rescues and one MEDEVAC.

The Source: Information in this story is from a Facebook post from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island.

