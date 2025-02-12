Navy jet based in WA crashes into San Diego Bay, 2 pilots eject safely

A U.S. Navy fighter jet from Washington's Whidbey Island crashed into San Diego Bay on Wednesday, but both pilots survived with minor injuries.

According to the Navy, an EA-18G Growler, based out of Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in Washington, crashed shortly after takeoff around 10:15 a.m. The incident occurred near Shelter Island in San Diego Bay.

What we know:

The jet's pilots, both from NAS Whidbey Island, as well, ejected safely into the bay and were picked up at 10:28 a.m.

The Navy says both pilots were brought to a hospital and are reported to be in stable condition.

What we don't know:

It is not yet known what led up to the crash, and military officials are currently investigating.

U.S. Navy jet crash near Mount Rainier, Washington

Timeline:

This is the second recent crash involving a Navy Growler jet.

In October 2024, a Growler jet crashed near Mount Rainier and killed both pilots aboard.

In that incident, the jet crashed during a routine training flight in the afternoon.

What is the Navy EA-18G Growler, and what does it do?

Dig deeper:

"The Growler is an aircraft that provides all the sophistication of the earlier Grummon aircraft that could go up and jam enemy radars, radios and do all sorts of sophisticated electronic things to deny the enemy the capability of being able to communicate and guide whatever it is they're guiding," said Nance.

U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler jet (File / FOX 13)

The Boeing EA-18G Growler fighter jet is designed to fly low to disrupt, deceive, or deny military electronic systems.

These low-flying training exercises have become a nuisance for residents of the Whidbey Island area. After the Navy authorized an expansion of its Growler program in March 2019, the community experienced an increase of 110,000 flights roaring overhead each year. This surge in activity led to a lawsuit from the Washington State Attorney General's Office, which asserted that the Growler jet program failed to properly consider the impact of noise on health, classroom learning, and local wildlife.

BEST OF FOX 13 SEATTLE

Politics: WA Senate passes changes to parental rights in education

Local: Japan Airlines plane clips tail of Delta plane at Sea-Tac

Travel: Here's when you'll need REAL ID to get through US airport security

Food: New restaurants coming to Seattle in 2025

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily Fox Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.