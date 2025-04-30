Underwater volcano poised to erupt off OR coast, Seattle scientists say

The Brief Axial Seamount, located 300 miles off the Oregon coast, is showing signs of an imminent eruption, its first since 2015, according to researchers from the University of Washington College of the Environment. The volcano's activity is monitored by the Ocean Observatories Initiative Regional Cabled Array, which provides real-time data and insights into ocean dynamics and seafloor activity. While Axial Seamount's eruptions are not dangerous to people on land, they offer valuable opportunities for scientific observation.



Axial Seamount, an underwater volcano located 300 miles off the coast of Oregon and more than 4,900 feet below the surface of the Pacific Ocean, is showing signs of an impending eruption.

This would be its first eruption since 2015, according to researchers from the University of Washington College of the Environment.

Maya Tolstoy, a marine geophysicist and Maggie Walker Dean of the UW College of the Environment, emphasized the significance of volcanic eruptions at mid-ocean ridges.

"Over two-thirds of the Earth’s surface was formed by volcanic eruptions at these mid-ocean ridges," Tolstoy said. "So the volcano is formed by these really fundamental processes that shape our planet."

The news of Axial Seamount's potential eruption was shared at the American Geophysical Union conference in December 2024, drawing international attention and raising questions among people in the Pacific Northwest about potential impacts on land and marine life.

The UW College of the Environment hosts the Ocean Observatories Initiative Regional Cabled Array (RCA), one of the world's largest underwater observatories. This facility provides real-time data from 150 instruments on the seafloor and ocean waters, offering insights into ocean dynamics and seafloor activity.

Axial Seamount is formed by a hot spot, an area in the Earth's mantle where hot plumes of molten material rise into the crust. It is located on the Juan de Fuca Ridge, the boundary between the Pacific and Juan de Fuca tectonic plates.

William Wilcock, a professor in the UW School of Oceanography, described the volcano as "quite large, rising about 3600 feet above the seafloor," with a summit marked by a large caldera.

The volcano is home to hydrothermal vents, underwater hot springs where seawater is heated by magma and ejected in mineral-rich plumes. These vents support diverse marine life, including microbes that use volcanic gases for energy, forming the basis of an ecosystem that includes giant tubeworms, spider crabs, clams, fish and octopuses.

Deborah Kelley, a professor in the UW School of Oceanography and director of the RCA, noted the unique biodiversity at these vent fields.

"Most of the seafloor is relatively plain," Kelley said. "But when you get to the vent fields, you realize that the volcano is an oasis of life."

While Axial Seamount's eruptions are not dangerous to people on land, they offer valuable opportunities for scientific observation. Kelley highlighted the importance of witnessing an eruption at mid-ocean spreading centers, where three-quarters of Earth's volcanic activity occurs.

The first sign of an eruption is a sharp increase in earthquakes around the volcano as magma moves toward the surface. Wilcock explained that this period lasts about an hour, followed by lava flows spreading across the caldera and lava-filled fissures opening up.

Scientists also observe "snowblowers," plumes of warm fluids containing microbes and their waste material, during eruptions. Kelley described these as "really astounding," noting their significance in understanding life in inhospitable environments.

Despite the destructive force of eruptions, the ecosystems at Axial Seamount's hydrothermal vents are resilient. Kelley recalled a venting area being covered in lava flows in 2011, only to be recolonized by animals and bacteria within months.

Researchers monitor two primary factors to predict eruptions: the volcano's inflation due to magma buildup and the frequency of earthquakes. Wilcock noted that Axial Seamount has already inflated to the level reached before its last three eruptions, suggesting a potential eruption could occur soon.

As scientists continue to study Axial Seamount, they aim to refine their methods of predicting eruptions and gain further insights into the geological and biological processes at play.

