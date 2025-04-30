The Brief Workers and activists plan to protest in Seattle on May Day, May 1, 2025. Planned protests are focusing on labor and immigration rights. A rally organized by SeattleMayDay.org is scheduled to start at noon at Seattle's Cal Anderson Park.



Workers and activists are expected to march in Seattle on May Day, advocating for labor and immigration rights as President Donald Trump marks his first 100 days in office during his second term.

Big picture view:

May Day, also known as International Workers' Day, is celebrated annually on May 1.

The day often draws activists from various groups pushing for systemic change on issues such as workers' rights, immigration, social justice and global solidarity.

Related article

Keep reading to find out what's planned in Seattle for Thursday, May 1.

Rally and march at Cal Anderson Park

A rally and march are scheduled to begin at noon Thursday at Capitol Hill's Cal Anderson Park. The events are being organized by a coalition of groups affiliated with Action Network. This year's theme is: "Workers & Immigrants Build Power Together."

"Bring your friends and family, the more people demanding respect for our siblings, the stronger the message will be." — SeattleMayDay.org

Local perspective:

According to the event website, organizers are highlighting several demands, including:

Closure of the Northwest Detention Center and abolition of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Protections for immigrant status and an end to enforcement actions.

Funding for asylum seekers and housing for migrants.

Support for trans and queer workers.

Community and worker investment over military spending.

Opposition to Trump's agenda, including Project 2025.

Resistance to privatization and support for unionization of federal workers.

Reductions in U.S. military aid and addressing root causes of forced migration.

Calls for the liberation of Congo, Sudan, Palestine and other territories described as under U.S. occupation.

Related article

Walkouts planned at Seattle colleges on May 1

What they're saying:

Faculty and staff from South Seattle College, Seattle Central College and North Seattle College have announced walkouts and rallies on May Day. The action is in response to planned district-wide position cuts and furloughs.

The walkout is expected to begin at 10 a.m. Thursday at Seattle Central College. Washington State Rep. Shaun Scott (D-43rd) is scheduled to speak.

Organizers say they are protesting several issues affecting higher education:

Proposed reductions for the Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges.

Cuts to cost-of-living adjustments.

Rising student tuition.

Concerns about potential vetoes of progressive revenue policies by the governor.

Related article

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story came from Action Network, SeattleMayDay.org and AFT Seattle Colleges, Local 1789.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Social media says Seattle ports are empty — but data shows growth

Irish woman returning from visiting sick father detained at Tacoma ICE facility

‘Violated, degraded, dehumanized’: Ex-Seattle police official Jamie Tompkins demands $3M

Idaho judge slams Bryan Kohberger's ‘hollow’ attempt to dodge death penalty

First confirmed Pacific Northwest sighting of invasive Chinese mitten crab

WA pilot program offers free walk-on ferry rides to San Juan Islands

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.