LIVE: May Day protests in Seattle include Pro-Palestinian supporters

Workers and activists around the world marked May Day with largely peaceful protests Wednesday over rising prices and calls for greater labor rights. Pro-Palestinian sentiments were also on display.

May Day, which falls on May 1, is observed to celebrate workers’ rights. It's also an opportunity to air economic grievances or political demands.

Seattle has in the past seen large permitted marches by people fighting for workers' rights. But there have also been unpermitted demonstrations that resulted in police declaring "riots" and making arrests.

Protests have been ongoing at various college campuses around the country including Columbia University in New York, at UCLA in California, at the University of Texas at Austin, at Portland State University in Oregon, and most recently at the University of Washington in Seattle. Hundreds have been taken into custody or removed at some of the various campuses.

Demonstration headed east on Howell at 8th Ave. — 1:00 p.m.

Demonstrators on the move in downtown Seattle at 4th and Pine — 11:39 a.m.

