Trump executive order targets Seattle, other 'so-called' sanctuary cities

The Brief President Trump signed an executive order Monday directing federal officials to publish a list of sanctuary cities, likely including Seattle. Washington leaders vowed to fight the move in court, warning it threatens millions in federal funding critical to health care, education and emergency services. Governor Bob Ferguson also signed a new law blocking out-of-state military forces from entering Washington without approval, reinforcing the state's stance against federal overreach.



President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday directing federal officials to publish a list of sanctuary cities, likely to include Seattle.

The executive order was one of two immigration actions Trump signed Monday as he approaches his 100th day in office on April 29. It directs state and federal officials to include Seattle among the "sanctuary city" jurisdictions where local authorities typically limit enforcement of federal immigration laws.

Related article

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said sanctuary cities are taking actions that interfere with federal immigration enforcement, according to the Associated Press.

The backstory:

Last week, Governor Bob Ferguson signed new legislation empowering Washington to stop out-of-state military forces from entering its borders. This means National Guard troops from other states would need a governor’s approval to enter the state, unless ordered by the president.

"We welcome collaboration with National Guard forces when warranted, but only with our permission," Ferguson said. "We cannot have armed forces come into our state to enforce policies that are against our core values."

The bill was sponsored by Representative Sharlett Mena, a Democrat out of Tacoma.

"This law ensures that Washington — not other states — decides what happens in our communities," said Mena. "It protects us from unauthorized and unaccountable military actions."

National Guard troops are not restricted from supporting disaster response and recovery relief efforts, according to the governor's office.

Included in the bill was also an emergency clause allowing it to take effect immediately.

Featured article

Big picture view:

President Trump previously took aim at sanctuary cities on his social media platform, Truth Social, on April 10, writing: "No more Sanctuary Cities! They protect the Criminals, not the Victims. They are disgracing our Country and are being mocked all over the World. Working on papers to withhold all Federal Funding for any City or State that allows these Death Traps to exist!!!"

At the time of the Truth Social post, FOX 13 spoke to Seattle leaders regarding how the president’s plan could fiscally impact the city and the people who migrated to the city for protection. Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said Seattle was prepared to legally fight it.

"We are a welcoming city, and we don’t shy away from that. We don’t shy away from diversity, equity and inclusion," said Harrell.

In February, Seattle joined a lawsuit with other so-called sanctuary jurisdictions to sue the Trump administration for illegally threatening to cut federal dollars and weaponize local police in attempts to deport people out of the U.S.

"This is poor leadership coming from Washington, and we are preparing. We are in budget talks now about the fiscal impacts, and we’ll adjust accordingly," said Harrell. "Every day there’s a new headline that’s coming out of DC, which it’s very hard to understand the end game."

The mayor said data shows migrants have made more than a $30 billion impact on the city’s economy.

"Positive impact in terms of commerce here in our area," said Harrell. "You look at the great families who contribute and pay taxes and that are safe people here."

The Trump Administration said sanctuary jurisdictions would be no more, as a part of the president’s executive order to target undocumented immigrants.

In a post to X, Gates McGavick, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Justice, wrote: "Sanctuary jurisdictions believe the federal government should sit on the sidelines as criminal illegal aliens harm Americans. Not going to happen under this DOJ."

Why you should care:

Seattle has been through this fight before with the Trump Administration. In 2017, the city sued the president and won its case in the U.S. District Court of Western Washington.

Ferguson explained 28% of Washington’s budget consists of federal dollars, which is $43 million per biennium. Ferguson stressed the threats to the state’s funding are "very real."

In a statement, the governor wrote:

"The Keep Washington Working Act is consistent with — and requires compliance with — binding federal law. It allows our state and local jurisdictions to prioritize limited law enforcement resources. We are confident we can defend it in court. However, Donald Trump has shown he does not care about the law.

"My team and I are working closely with the Attorney General’s Office to defend our state from unlawful federal actions. I am not going to allow the federal government to arbitrarily and unlawfully withhold funds that support individuals on Medicaid, our education system, child welfare, emergency relief and so much more.

"This statement from the president underscores the need to engage in serious planning now, while the Legislature is in session, to prepare for ongoing and significant threats to our federal funding."

The Source: Information in this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle, a FOX News report from Washington, D.C., the Associated Press and the Office of Washington State Governor Bob Ferguson.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

First confirmed Pacific Northwest sighting of invasive Chinese mitten crab

Motorcyclist dead, 2 others injured in Pierce County crash

At least 11 dead after car plows into Vancouver, B.C. crowd

Tears, heartbreak at Chase Jones sentencing—teen in fatal Renton, WA crash

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Tacoma, WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.