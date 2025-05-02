Free Seattle Waterfront Shuttle returns, offering rides across downtown

The Brief The Seattle Waterfront Shuttle is back for 2025, offering free rides to passengers across the downtown Seattle oceanfront. Service runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, looping between the Space Needle and Lumen Field. The Free Waterfront Shuttle began on May 2 and hopes to run through Labor Day.



Want to catch a quick ride along the Seattle Waterfront? Now you can for free!

What To Know:

The Free Waterfront Shuttle is back for 2025, featuring six stops across the downtown Seattle oceanfront. Service began on Friday, May 2.

The shuttle is completely free for the public to ride, looping southbound and northbound from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

It stops at six different locations, offering easy and accessible public transport to and from Seattle's notable landmarks. Live tracking of the Free Waterfront Shuttle is also available online.

Here's a look at the shuttle route:

Stop A - Seattle Center / Space Needle

Stop B - Pier 69 / FRS Victoria Clipper / Cruise Ship Terminal

Stop C - Pier 62 / Waterfront Park / Bell Harbor Marina

Stop D - Pier 56 / Great Wheel / Seattle Aquarium / Pike Place Market / Ferries

Stop F - Stadiums / King Street Station / International District

Waterfront Shuttle Route Map

via Seattle Historic Waterfront Association

There is also a new Evening Hotel Loop route being offered from 5:50 to 7:45 p.m. near Stop D. Here's where it stops:

Stop D - Copperworks / Great Wheel / Seattle Aquarium / Pike Place Market / Ferries

Stop G - Crowne Plaza Seattle-Downtown Hotel / Kimpton Hotel

Stop H - Sheraton Hotel / Grand Hyatt Hotel

Spot I - Pike Place Market / Four Seasons Hotel

Four different shuttles will be in operation, with a shuttle expected at each stop every 15 minutes. The vehicles have 22 seats, and availability is on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Free Waterfront Shuttle is pet-friendly, allows passenger luggage, and three of the four shuttles are ADA-compliant.

via Seattle Historic Waterfront Association

The end date for the service has yet to be determined, but hopes to run until Labor Day, Sept. 1.

The shuttle is a collaborative effort between the City of Seattle, King County, Friends of Waterfront Park, Alliance for Pioneer Square and the Seattle Historic Waterfront Association.

For more information and to submit feedback, visit the Free Waterfront Shuttle website.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Historic Waterfront Association website.

