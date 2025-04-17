Alki Community Council meeting reveals summer safety plans

The Brief Seattle Police and Seattle Parks Security went over summer safety plans at Alki Beach on Thursday. The departments are implementing new hours in an effort to keep the community safe.



Summer safety plans were revealed at a packed Alki Community Council meeting on Thursday.

The council was joined by Seattle Police and Seattle Parks Security and Emergency Management on preparations underway to keep the community safe.

What they're saying:

Captain Krista Bair of SPD's Southwest precinct says between 2-4 officers will be present in West Seattle's crime hot spots.

"Their primary goal is to be proactive, respond—not even respond—but go to ahead of time to these hot spots and spend time in each of these areas," said Captain Bair.

She says they'll still respond to priority 1 calls but won't be tied to 911 radio calls. According to Jon Jainga with Seattle Parks Security, they've put up new signs, as well as large boulders to deter unwanted activity along the north end of Don Armeni.

"With our extra security measures, we've put some large boulders, we've placed them there so people can not just drive through there," said Jainga.

Jainga also revealed that as of this Thursday, the Board of Park Commissioners approved a permanent seasonal change.

"New hours for both Don Armeni boat launch and Alki Beach, it'll be 4 a.m. as the opening and 10:30 p.m. as closure," said Jainga.

Jainga says these new hours begin May 23.

The Source: Information in this story is from Seattle Police, Seattle Parks Security and Emergency Management and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

