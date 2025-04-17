West Seattle neighbors report dozens of coyote sightings

The Brief Dozens of neighbors in West Seattle are reporting coyote sightings, with some saying the animals are following them in broad daylight. The recent activity is unusual, as coyotes are most active at night and during the early morning hours.



West Seattle neighbors are reporting multiple coyote sightings, with some saying the animals are following them in broad daylight.

"We have parents who have seen the coyote, and the coyote was seen right over this way," said Danielle Robins, creative director at Hazelwood Preschool.

Robins and staff at Hazelwood Preschool are mindful of coyotes every time their students go outside for activities, especially since their playground is just steps away from their building in the woods.

"It’s a wild animal, so we have to be careful and make sure the kids are safe, so that’s our main priority," Robins said.

To prepare, they’ve taught their teachers what to do in case a coyote is nearby. They’ve also given each teacher a whistle to scare the coyote away.

Coyotes are most active at night and during the early morning hours, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. However, that hasn’t been the case recently.

"It’s been walking around in the middle of the day which is really unusual," Robins said.

West Seattle Blog shared photos and comments from dozens of people who have also spotted coyotes in the last week. Some residents reported the coyotes following them or staring them down. Online you can see where all of the coyote sightings have happened through Woodland Park Zoo’s Carnivore Spotter. One video shared shows a coyote spotted at night in Gatewood last month.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Coyote sightings on Woodland Park Zoo's Carnivore Tracker

Tim Smith spotted a coyote while walking a dog last year. "It was really skinny, it looked like a dog at first," Smith said. "I was scared, I had three dogs with me at the time and I was like ‘oh no’... you don’t know if they’re going to try and attack your dog."

While Hazelwood Preschool has had coyote sightings, they told FOX 13, they have not had any incidents regarding coyotes.

"We know the coyotes are here, they’re not trying to hurt people, we’ve displaced them, so we don’t want them hurt or anything like that, it’s just dangerous when there are a lot of kids around," Robins said. "Just keep your eye out for them."

FOX 13 reached out to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife about these incidents. They sent the following information:

"It’s not uncommon for coyotes to follow people, or leashed dogs or other domestic animals. This behavior is called "escorting" and is most common in the spring when coyotes have dens or pups nearby. While it can be unnerving, escorting does not necessarily mean the coyote is stalking you or your dog, hunting, or acting aggressive. Coyotes are very curious and can be territorial, especially towards other canines or when they have a den nearby."

If you see a coyote, experts say don’t run. They recommend making loud noises, standing tall and staring at it in the eyes and shouting at it. You can also throw something at it.

