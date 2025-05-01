Why swimming in WA lakes right now could be deadly

The Brief Public health officials in western Washington are urging the public to use caution before diving into the water. After the region saw the warmest day of the year on Thursday, water temperatures remain dangerously cold, potentially leading to drownings.



As the region gears up for the official start of boating season, public health officials are urging caution before diving into the water. Though Thursday marks the warmest day of the year so far, water temperatures remain dangerously cold—and potentially deadly.

In 2023 alone, at least 30 people across Washington died in preventable drownings, according to public health data.

What they're saying:

At Lake Sammamish State Park, families were soaking up the sun and keeping their feet in the sand, but many parents were making sure their children didn’t go in too far.

"We’re here for sand and a little bit of splashing around," said Staci Fullmer, a mother from Fall City. "They’re just wading. If I’m lucky, there’s no swimming."

Still, Fullmer admitted her kids sometimes push those limits.

"They know that they’re not supposed to get in past their ankles," she said. "But they always end up going in a little bit deeper."

Water safety experts say this time of year is particularly risky. While the air might feel like summer, the water can be cold enough to trigger cold shock—causing muscles to seize up and increasing the risk of drowning.

Bellevue boat owner Peggy Wilkerson said a drowning she once witnessed continues to haunt her. Fellow boat owner Susan Formo echoed those concerns.

"Sometimes you hear helicopters," said Wilkerson. "It’s a scary sound because when they’re low, they’re looking for people that are lost in the water."

On Thursday, a few bold swimmers were seen taking quick dips in Meydenbauer Bay. Some visibly shivered as they entered the icy waters of Lake Washington. Not far off shore, Bellevue Fire Department crews were training rescue swimmers on newly acquired jet skis—tools that hopefully will not be employed this weekend.

Formo stressed that sobriety is crucial on the water.

"I think that you have to be sober, which is not something someone wants to hear—especially the party animals," she said. "And the water’s cold—it’s going to be cold for another couple months. So if someone goes in, it’s real hard. You’ve got to get them out quickly."

The Source: Information in this story comes from Public Health – Seattle & King County data, and original FOX 13 Seattle reporting and interviews.

