The Brief Bellevue police arrested a man after he allegedly yelled racial slurs at a family while pointing a gun in a road rage incident on Monday. Officers interviewed witnesses and reviewed video footage, confirming some of the information provided by the mother and her two kids.



Bellevue police arrested a man after he allegedly pointed a gun and yelled racial slurs at a mother and her two kids in the Factoria area on Monday.

What we know:

The 52-year-old man was involved in a near-miss crash at the intersection of Factoria Boulevard Southeast and Southeast 38th Street around 10 a.m.

According to police, the suspect then followed the victims to a nearby gas station and allegedly yelled racial slurs, took out a gun, and threatened to kill the 35-year-old mom and her two kids.

Officers said they were dispatched to the area as the victims were hiding inside the gas station while the armed suspect was standing outside.

Once on scene, Bellevue police conducted interviews and reviewed video footage, confirming some of the information provided by the victims.

The suspect was arrested and booked into King County Jail for harassment - threat to kill and hate crime.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the BPD non-emergency line at 425-577-5656 or email the department at bellevuepd@bellevuewa.gov.

This remains an active investigation.

The Source: Information in this story came from a blog post from the Bellevue Police Department.

