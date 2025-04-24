The Brief A King County rideshare driver accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old passenger in Bellevue pleaded not guilty on Thursday. Martin Njoki, 43, is facing one count of indecent liberties and one count of unlawful imprisonment with sexual motivation. A judge lowered his bail to $30,000 and ordered that he be placed on home detention if released.



A King County rideshare driver accused of assaulting a teenage passenger during a ride in Bellevue appeared in court Thursday and pleaded not guilty to two felony charges.

What we know:

Martin Njoki, 43, is facing one count of indecent liberties and one count of unlawful imprisonment with sexual motivation. Prosecutors allege the incident occurred in Bellevue back in February during an Uber ride drop-off.

"Mr. Njoki, has absolutely no criminal history whatsoever. He has no arrest histories. Never had a warrant and he also does not have the means to pay any bail," the defense attorney said during Thursday’s hearing as she asked the judge to release their client.

Njoki is no longer driving for Uber or Lyft, his attorney added, and is the primary provider for his mother and five children. More than 20 supporters of Njoki were present in the courtroom during his hearing.

The prosecution opposed the request for release and asked the court to keep bail set at $150,000. Instead, Judge Averil Rothrock reduced the bond amount to $30,000 and ordered that Njoki be placed on home detention if released.

"I do want to recognize that these are really serious allegations," Rothrock said. "The presumption of the release is overcome based on the nature of the allegations."

Related article

The court also issued a sexual assault protection order related to the case. Njoki remains in custody at the King County Jail as of Thursday.

The Source: Information in this story is from the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Othello, WA woman's arrest sparks national debate on immigration enforcement

Passenger removed from Seattle plane after making ‘inappropriate comment'

Jeffrey Zizz charged in kidnapping, murder of WA grandmother

How to watch, stream 2025 NFL Draft

WA caregiver charged with sexually assaulting disabled teen

'Assault of any kind is disturbing': Seattle bar brawl suspect arraigned

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.