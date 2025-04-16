The Brief A 20-year-old man is behind bars, accused of robbing multiple people he contacted through Facebook Marketplace. Police say A Blessing McDaniel met online sellers in person, threatened them with violence and stole their items.



A 20-year-old man from Bellevue is locked up in King County jail for allegedly robbing victims he contacted through Facebook Marketplace.

Police say A Blessing McDaniel was known as "Maliki Mcdaniel" to online sellers, before meeting them in person, threatening them with violence and then stealing their items.

The backstory:

One victim, who only wanted to be known by his first name, Mateo, says that was the experience he had with McDaniel on March 13.

"When someone is determined to steal from you, they will do whatever it takes," says Mateo.

Court documents say McDaniel reached out to Mateo wanting to buy luxury watches that Mateo was selling on Facebook Marketplace and the two agreed to meet at the Crossroads Shopping Center in Bellevue.

"He saw the watches and said he liked them, then he pulled out a checkbook and when I saw the checkbook, I knew it was a scam," said Mateo

Surveillance footage recorded from Mateo's Tesla shows the exchange between the two men.

"[McDaniel] got very nervous. He told me to wait and he would get the money. Then he tried to flee in his car so I grabbed the door and when I did that, the person in the backseat lowered the window and pointed a rifle at my face," said Mateo.

Mateo believes there were as many as five people with McDaniel in the Jeep.

Drew Anderson, Public Information Officer for the Bellevue Police Department, says there are reports of McDaniel committing similar robberies in Seattle, Edmonds and Kent.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office says McDaniel has a 2024 conviction for violating a domestic violence protection order and at least four pending cases in Bellevue Municipal Court, King County and Thurston County.

Bellevue investigators tracked down McDaniel at an apartment in Bellevue, and he was booked into King County Jail on March 24.

Bellevue Police say you should always put your life before your possessions and if you do buy or sell through social media, make sure to meet in a public place with high foot traffic dueing the day, bring a friend or family member with you and if the worst should happen, call 911.

McDaniel faces several charges from the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, including robbery in the first degree and theft of a motor vehicle and his bail is set at $210,000.

The Source: Information in this story is from Bellevue Police, the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

