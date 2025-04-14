The Brief A King County rideshare driver was arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old passenger as he was dropping her off in Bellevue. Martin Njoki, 43, is charged with unlawful imprisonment and indecent liberties. He is jailed on $150,000 bail.



A rideshare driver is sitting in King County Jail, accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old passenger before dropping her off in Bellevue.

What we know:

Martin Njoki, 43, is charged with unlawful imprisonment and indecent liberties in connection to an incident that happened in the early morning hours of Feb. 17.

A 16-year-old girl says she was being driven home by Njoki around 4:45 a.m.

Njoki allegedly convinced her to sit in the front seat of his car as he picked her up, moving some of his belongings out of the way.

The two talked most of the ride, with Njoki asking questions like "Do you kiss and tell?" and if the girl would kiss him.

Police said Njoki stopped a couple blocks shy of the 16-year-old's home and made sexual advances on her. He locked the passenger door, made her touch him inappropriately and repeatedly groped the teen, court documents state.

The victim was eventually able to escape Njoki's vehicle, and he sped off.

Njoki was arrested on April 10 following a police investigation.

Now, Bellevue Police are asking any additional victims of Njoki to come forward. Police say he drove a Mitsubishi with the license plate number CBM2456. Potential victims can call 911 or the BPD non-emergency line at 425-577-5656.

Njoki is currently being held in the King County Jail on $150,000 bail. He is scheduled to enter a plea in his case on April 24.

The Source: Information in this story is from the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office and the Bellevue Police Department.

