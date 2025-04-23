Motorcyclist sought in fatal South Seattle hit-and-run

The Brief Seattle police have released new photos of the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened in Columbia City Friday night. The pictures were taken from a Metro bus, with the suspect appearing to be driving a 1988-1999 Honda Goldwing GL1500.



Seattle police have released photos of the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that happened in a South Seattle crosswalk last week.

The backstory:

On Friday night, police reported that a motorcyclist hit two pedestrians who were crossing the street on Martin Luther King Junior Way South near South Alaska Street, in the Columbia City neighborhood. It happened on April 18 around 8:15 p.m.

Officers said a 57-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition, and a 59-year-old man suffered injuries as well. The motorcyclist fled the scene.

Police said the woman died in the hospital on Sunday.

In another update, Seattle police posted photos of the motorcyclist suspected in the crash.

The pictures were taken by a Metro bus in the area. The motorcycle is described as a 1988-1999 Honda Goldwing GL1500. The suspect appears to be wearing a white jacket/sweatshirt and red pants.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or the original incident is asked to contact detectives at 206-684-8923, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

