Seattle police investigate South Seattle hit-and-run

Seattle police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened in South Seattle Friday evening.

According to police, someone on a red motorcycle struck two pedestrians as they were walking in a crosswalk on Martin Luther King Junior Way South near South Alaska Street.

The victims were a 59-year-old man and 57-year-old woman. They were both taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Paramedics said the woman was in critical condition, and was unconscious with significant head trauma. The man was in stable condition.

Police are still searching for the motorcyclist, who allegedly ran from the scene.

Anyone with information about the identity or location of the suspect is asked to call 911.

