Man shot in South Seattle, multiple homes and cars struck

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured and damaged homes and cars in South Seattle on Thursday evening.

What we know:

According to the Seattle Police Department, officers responded to reports of gunfire near 29th Avenue South and South Genesee Street around 10:26 p.m.

At the scene, officers found 31 shell casings, along with bullet damage to three cars and two townhomes.

During the investigation, police learned that a 20-year-old man had walked into Harborview Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was listed in serious but stable condition. His injury was not considered life-threatening.

Investigators said the man passed out after being shot, and an acquaintance drove him to the hospital.

What we don't know:

Police have not determined what led up to the shooting, and no arrests have been made.

The department’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit is leading the investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Seattle Police Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information for this story comes from a press release by the Seattle Police Department.

