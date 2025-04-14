Man stabbed in Seattle's Rainier Valley while working on car

The Brief Police are searching for a suspect in a South Seattle stabbing that sent one man to the hospital Monday afternoon. The man was stabbed in the neck, forearm and elbow as he was working on his car, officers said.



Seattle police are searching for a suspect in a stabbing that happened in South Seattle's Rainier Valley neighborhood Monday afternoon.

What we know:

Police said the victim, a 43-year-old man, was stabbed in the neck, elbow and hand while he was outside working on his car on Rainier Avenue South near South Rose Street.

The suspect and victim were involved in some sort of altercation before the stabbing, according to SPD.

Officers say the victim had a minor laceration to the neck and a larger, more serious defensive wound to his hand. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not locate the suspect at the scene, and officers could be seen searching the area near Rainier Avenue South at Sturtevant Avenue South.

No arrests have been made. The circumstances leading up to the stabbing are under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Seattle Police Department.

