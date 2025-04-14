Man stabbed in Seattle's Rainier Valley while working on car
SEATTLE - Seattle police are searching for a suspect in a stabbing that happened in South Seattle's Rainier Valley neighborhood Monday afternoon.
What we know:
Police said the victim, a 43-year-old man, was stabbed in the neck, elbow and hand while he was outside working on his car on Rainier Avenue South near South Rose Street.
The suspect and victim were involved in some sort of altercation before the stabbing, according to SPD.
Officers say the victim had a minor laceration to the neck and a larger, more serious defensive wound to his hand. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police did not locate the suspect at the scene, and officers could be seen searching the area near Rainier Avenue South at Sturtevant Avenue South.
No arrests have been made. The circumstances leading up to the stabbing are under investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Seattle Police Department.
MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Drunken night caught on bodycam costs Mercer Island cop his rank
FEMA denies $34M in funds for WA bomb cyclone relief, gives no explanation
1997 WA cold case victim identified; Gary Ridgway not ruled out
2 charged in brutal Burien kidnapping, attempted murder
Watch: Coyote gets 'booped' by its potential rodent dinner
Red Robin launching Bottomless Burger Pass for National Burger Month
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.