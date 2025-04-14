South Seattle pedestrian injured in hit-and-run

The Brief Police launched a search for a Mustang driver on Monday. In the morning hours, the driver reportedly ran a red light and hit a woman in her 30s. She has been hospitalized in critical condition.



A Seattle pedestrian was sent to the hospital in critical condition on Monday following a hit-and-run crash.

Timeline:

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m., in South Seattle near Beacon Avenue South and South McClellan Street.

First responders report a 32-year-old woman was sent into the air from the force of the collision and has serious head injuries as a result.

Police are looking for a Ford Mustand either white or gray in color. They believe it ran a red light and hit the woman as she was walking in the designated crosswalk.

The driver fled the scene after hitting her. The victim was then transported to Harborview Medical Center.

What's next:

Detectives with the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad (TCIS) will be assigned to this case. If anyone has information, please contact TCIS at 206-684-8923.

The Source: Information for this article comes from the Seattle Police Department.

