Police investigate shooting that injured woman in Federal Way, WA

The Brief A woman was shot in Federal Way at around 4:20 a.m. Thursday. She suffered a grazing wound to the back, and her injury is considered non-life-threatening.



Police are investigating after a woman was shot in Federal Way early Thursday morning.

What we know:

According to the Federal Way Police Department (FWPD), officers responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of South 340th Street and South 339th Circle at around 4:20 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with a grazing gunshot wound to her back.

She was taken to St. Francis Hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

What we don't know:

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear. The FWPD is leading the investigation and will provide updates as they become available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information for this story comes from a press release by the Federal Way Police Department.

