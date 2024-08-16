Blind elderly man stabbed in South Seattle, SWAT arrest suspect

article

Police arrested a man accused of stabbing a 60-year-old blind person in Seattle's Columbia City neighborhood Sunday evening.

The incident occurred around 7:16 p.m. near 29th Ave S and Rainier Ave S. Officers arrived to find the victim bleeding from his stomach and complaining of head pain. Seattle Fire Department personnel treated him on the scene before transporting him to Harborview Medical Center. Authorities say he is in serious condition.

Police said the victim, who is blind, was struck in the head with a cane by the suspect. When the victim attempted to defend himself, the suspect allegedly stabbed him and pierced his liver.

Cane used as a weapon in the stabbing of an elderly blind man in Columbia City. (SPD Blotter)

Following the attack, the suspect went to his home and refused to come outside.

Police negotiators tried to persuade him to surrender but were unsuccessful. The SWAT Team was given a search warrant to enter the home and arrest the man.

During the arrest, officers recovered a switchblade believed to be used in the stabbing, along with two additional knives. The suspect is in King County Jail facing charges of first-degree assault, with bail set at $200,000.

Additional knives were found at the scene. A switchblade knife is believed to be used in the stabbing. (SPD Blotter)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Seattle Police Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Matthew Perry overdose death: Multiple arrests made, TMZ reports

Kent man charged in violent attack near Seattle Great Wheel

Small business struggles: Ballard restaurant to close after building owner stops lease

Alaska Airlines flight makes sudden diversion after pilot says he's not certified to land: report

Man accused of killing girlfriend in North Seattle charged with murder

New changes coming to Link light rail: Here's what to know

North Cascades Highway closure extended, conditions worse than expected

Street racing driver triggers fiery, deadly Pierce County crash

The 2024 Apple Cup will be played in Seattle in September. Here's why

2025 Social Security COLA increase: What we know

Seattle police lieutenant hit with retaliation after enforcing accountability

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.