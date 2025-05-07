The Brief Seattle's legendary Bumbershoot music festival will return in 2025 over Labor Day weekend. Organizers have now released the full lineup of acts playing over the two-day festival, including headliners like Weezer, Bright Eyes, Car Seat Headrest, Janelle Monáe and Sylvan Esso. Starting on Wednesday, May 7, early-buyer pricing will be available with two-day, weekend passes on sale for $199.



Music lovers are in for a treat this summer as the Bumbershoot music festival announces its return to Seattle over Labor Day weekend.

The Emerald City has hosted the festival for more than half a century. And in 2025, dozens of acts will take the stage at the Seattle Center on Aug. 30 and 31.

Keep reading to learn more about the festival's official music lineup, as well as the arts lineup, ticket prices and commonly asked questions.

Rivers Cuomo, Scott Shriner of Weezer at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 12, 2025, in Indio, Calif. (Katie Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

Who is playing Bumbershoot on Saturday, Aug. 30?

Weezer - Voyage to the Blue Planet

Car Seat Headrest

Bright Eyes

The Budos Band

Indigo De Souza

Tank and the Bangas

Pretty Girls Make Graves

Pattie Gonia ("DJ Set")

Say She She

Hey, Nothing

Quasi

Scowl

Great Grandpa

Madison McFerrin

Kyle Dion

J.R.C.G.

Tezatalks

Amelia Day & the Cloves

Zookraght

Biblioteka

Coffin Break

Two Minute Hate

Liv Victorino

Foot Ox

Fleetwood Snack

Who is playing Bumbershoot on Sunday, Aug. 31?

Aurora

Janelle Monáe

Sylvan Esso

Digable Planets - Blowout Comb 30th Anniversary

Tennis

Saba

The Linda Lindas

Bob the Drag Queen ("DJ Set")

Real Estate

The Murder City Devils

Frankie and the Witch Fingers

Spellling

Fat Dog

Bebe Stockwell

The Army, the Navy

Petra Haden

Mega Cat

Day Soul Exquisite

Small Paul

Avery Cochrane

The Jaws of Brooklyn

Vic Daggs II

Weep Wave

Vika & the Velvets

School of Rock Seattle

In addition to music offerings, the festival will include many art opportunities throughout the weekend.

General view of the Space Needle behind a Bumbershoot sign during the 50th Anniversary of the Bumbershoot Arts and Music Festival at Seattle Center on September 2, 2023, in Seattle, Wash. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images)

Bumbershoot art installations

The Fashion District returns with all-new runway shows and a fashion marketplace.

The Recess District will return with BUMBERMANIA and Gravity Park (which will feature a half-pipe skate program).

The Geodesic Domes will host the Witch Temple, Pole Pavilion, Wig Farm and more.

Century 21 District at the Pacific Science Center will showcase large-scale contemporary sculptures.

Vanishing Seattle will take over ANT Gallery with a portrait of the city.

How to get tickets to Bumbershoot 2025

Starting on Wednesday, May 7, early-buyer pricing will be available:

Weekend passes will be on sale for $199 from May 7-8.

After the early pricing specials, the standard ticketing structure will be as follows:

Weekend Passes will be priced at $225*

Single-Day Tickets will be available for $125*

The new "Big Gulp" Joint Ticket (Bumbershoot & Capitol Hill Block Party) will be available for $340* (ticket buyers must be 21+ to purchase)

Bumbershoot has introduced a new Crew Pack, which includes four Weekend Passes for $800.

Does Bumbershoot have a bag policy?

A clear bag policy will be in effect during the Bumbershoot festival. Clear bags not exceeding the dimensions of 18"x18"x6" will be allowed.

According to Bumbershoot's website, backpacks, shoulder bags and small handbags that are not transparent are allowed into the festival but are subject to a security search and longer wait times to enter the festival.

Does Bumbershoot feature food and beverages?

The festival will have several eateries. For people who want to purchase alcohol, they must be 21 or older with proper identification, will need to obtain a wristband and must keep their drinks in the designated drinking areas.

Will Bumbershoot vendors be accepting cash?

Bumbershoot's website said there are vendors within the Armory that will accept cash. Vendors outside the Armory will be card only. ATM's will be on site.

What if I need ADA and accessibility help?

Anyone who needs assistance is encouraged to go to the ADA Center located next to the main info booth.

