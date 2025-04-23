Seattle's Day In Day Out music festival canceled for 2025

The Brief The Day In Day Out music festival at the Seattle Center is taking a year off. A statement from the DIDO team says it's working to "regroup and refocus" efforts towards improving the event and site.



The Day In Day Out music festival will not be happening at the Seattle Center in 2025.

The event announced that it is taking the year "regroup and refocus" efforts towards other endeavors, and will work to improve the summer festival and site.

Day In Day Out is put on by Daydream State, the same organization that runs Capitol Hill Block Party, DIDO's sister event. Fans were encouraged to follow along with CHBP and keep and eye out for future shows from Daydream State.

Last year's headliners for Day In Day Out included Carly Rae Jepsen, The Head and the Heart, Bleachers, Men I Trust and Peach Pit. 2024 marked the event's fourth year running.

For a full statement and more information, check out the Day In Day Out website.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Day In Day Out team and Daydream State.

