Seattle concerts we're looking forward to in 2025
SEATTLE - Residents and visitors alike will have a lot of options for live music in Seattle for 2025.
From superstars like Dua Lipa, Tyler the Creator, and Kylie Minogue to bands like Snow Patrol and Styx, there is something for everyone after their New Year's Eve celebrations.
Lumen Field
Kendrick Lamar recently announced a Seattle stop for his Grand National Tour with SZA.
Other shows for 2025 TBD
View Lumen Field's website for more information.
Paramount Theatre
Jan. 17: The Sacred Souls
Jan. 21-22: Colter Wall
Jan. 24: Bright Eyes
Jan. 25: Foster the People
March 12: Gareth Emery
March 15: The Piano Guys
March 22: Snow Patrol
April 1: Bullet For My Valentine & Trivium
April 4: Remi Wolf
April 26: Mandy Patinkin In Concert: Being Alive
May 12: Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds
June 5: Hauser
View the Paramount Theatre's website for more information.
Moore Theatre
Feb. 1: Ani DiFranco
Feb 7: David Gray - "Past & Present Tour"
Feb. 11: Guster
Feb. 14: Coin: "I'm Not Afraid of Tour Anymore"
Feb. 15: Morgan Wade
Feb. 19: Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group
Feb. 21: Phantogram
Feb. 25: Apocalyptica
Feb. 27: Dream Theater
March 9: Jerry Cantrell
March 13: Anoushka Shankar
March 23: Zakir Hussain - Masters of Percussion
March 28: Yamato - The Drummers of Japan
April 1: Tamino
April 4: Terence Blanchard - "Fire Shut Up in My Bones in Concert"
April 5: Rizwan-Muazzam Qawwali
April 13: Hiromi's Sonicwonder
May 10-11: Seattle Rock Orchestra performs "The Beatles: Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band & Magical Mystery Tour"
June 10-11: O.M.D.
View the Moore Theatre's website for more information.
Singer Andy McCluskey of the British band O.M.D. performs live on stage during a concert at the Tempodrom on Feb. 12, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Frank Hoensch/Redferns via Getty Images)
Climate Pledge Arena
Feb. 15: Nathaniel Rateliff + The Nights Sweats
Feb. 16: Joe Bonamassa
Feb. 27: Deftones - "North American Tour 2025"
March 2: Tyler, The Creator - CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR
March 13: Kelsea Ballerini - Live On Tour
April 1: Papa Roach + Rise Against - Rise of the Roach Tour
April 5: Rauw Alejandro - Cosa Nuestra World Tour
April 25: Kylie Minogue - Tension Tour
May 5: Disturbed: "The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour"
May 16: J Balvin - Back to the Rayo Tour
Sept. 24: Linkin Park - From Zero World Tour
Oct. 15-16: Dua Lipa - "Radical Optimism Tour"
View Climate Pledge Arena's website for more information.
Dua Lipa performs during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony on Oct. 19, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)
T-Mobile Park
Stray Kids World Tour [dominATE SEATTLE]
Post Malone Presents: [The BIG ASS Stadium Tour]
My Chemical Romance: The Black Parade
View T-Mobile Park's website for more information.
Gorge Amphitheatre
Aug. 1-3: Watershed Festival
Additional 2025 shows TBD.
View the Gorge Amphitheatre's website for more information.
White River Amphitheatre
June 7: Sessanta V 2.0: Primus, Puscifer, A Perfect Circle
Aug. 14: Creed – Summer of '99 Tour
Aug. 15: "Weird Al' Yankovic: Bigger & Weirder 2025 Tour
Sept. 25: Thomas Rhett: "Better in Boots Tour 2025"
Additional 2025 shows TBD.
View the White River Amphitheatre's website for more information.
Muckleshoot Casino Resort
Jan. 14: Collective Soul
Jan. 17: Aaron Lewis and The Stateliners
March 8: Styx
View the Muckleshoot Casino Resort's website for more information.
Neptune Theatre
Sierra Hull (was Jan. 16, now postponed TBA)
Jan. 19: Mania: The Abba Tribute
Jan. 24: Houndmouth
Jan. 25: Railroad Earth
Feb. 13: What So Not: Motions North American Tour
Feb. 14: Mount Eerie
Feb. 18: Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats
Feb. 20: Myles Kennedy
Feb. 22: MJ Lenderman and The Wind
Feb. 26: The Altons and Thee Sinseers: Club Heartache Tour
View the Neptune Theatre's website for more information.
The Crocodile
Jan. 15-16: Bone Thugs N Harmony
Jan. 20: Death from Above
Feb. 22: Cymande
View The Crocodile's website for more information.
The Showbox
Jan. 29: Bryce Vine
Jan. 31: Eric Bellinger
Jan. 31–Feb.1: L'Impératrice (SoDo)
Feb. 6: Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country
Feb. 7: Reggie Watts
Feb. 13-14: Dark Star Orchestra
Feb. 14: 070 Shake
Feb. 22: Gavin Adcock
Feb. 22: The Elovaters (SoDo)
Feb. 24: A R I Z O N A (SoDo)
Feb. 28: The Devil Makes Three
View Showbox's website for more information.
Neumos
Feb. 12: dhruv
Feb. 26: Chat Pile
View Neumos' website for more information.
Dimitriou's Jazz Alley
Jan. 15-19: Chris Botti
View Jazzy Alley's website for more information.
Tacoma Dome
Feb. 7-9: Excision
April 4-5: Black Tiger Sex Machine
July 10: Hibana World Tour
Additional 2025 shows TBD.
View the Tacoma Dome's website for more information.
WaMu Theater
Jan. 21: Jamie XX - "In Waves Tour"
Jan 24: Apashe
Feb. 28: Lane 8 - "Childish Tour"
March 1: Atliens - "Leaving the World Behind Tour"
May 1: Forrest Frank Presents Child of God with Elevation Rhythm
April 12: Sullivan King
April 26: Liquid Stranger - "Revolution Tour"
May 10: Alejandro Fernandez
Jun 13: Lszee, LSDREAM, CLOZEE
Jun 22: Pierce the Veil
July 9: The Driver Era 2025
Aug. 19: Keshi
Aug. 31: Teddy Swims - "I've Tried Everything But Therapy Tour"
Sept. 26: Megan Moroney - "Am I OK? Tour"
View the WaMu Theater's website for more information.
Chateau Ste. Michelle
May 24: Rilo Kiley (Presale: Feb. 25 at 10 a.m.)
May 25-26: James Taylor & His All-Star Band (Tickets available)
June 5: Peach Pit and Briston Maroney (Tickets available)
June 6: Yacht Rock Revue (Presale: Feb. 25 at 10 a.m.)
June 13: Peter Frampton (Presale: Feb. 25 at 10 a.m.)
June 14: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with JJ Grey & Mofro and Dumpstaphunk (Presale: Feb. 25 at 10 a.m.)
June 15: St. Paul & the Broken Bones and the Wood Brothers (Presale: Feb. 25 at 10 a.m.)
June 17: Bloc Party with Metric (Presale: Feb. 27 at 10 a.m.)
June 20-21: Earth, Wind & Fire (Presale: Feb. 28 at 10 a.m.)
June 27: Barenaked Ladies with Guster and Fastball (Presale: Feb. 25 at 10 a.m.)
June 28: Tash Sultana with Lime Cordiale (Presale: Feb. 26 at 10 a.m.)
July 5: Pink Martini featuring China Forbes (Presale: Feb. 25 at 10 a.m.)
July 17: Dwight Yoakam with the Mavericks (Presale: Feb. 26 at 10 a.m.)
Aug. 3: Andy Grammer with Aloe Blacc (Presale: Feb. 28 at 10 a.m.)
Aug. 8: Dinosaur Jr. and Snail Mail with Easy Action (Tickets available)
Aug. 9: My Morning Jacket (Presale: Feb. 28 at 10 a.m.)
Aug. 10: Maren Morris (Presale: Feb. 28 at 10 a.m.)
Aug. 17: Counting Crows (Presale: Feb. 28 at 10 a.m.)
Aug. 22: Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms with Spin Doctors (Presale: Feb. 26 at 10 a.m.)
Aug. 28: The Beach Boys (Presale: Feb. 28 at 10 a.m.)
Aug. 29-30: Chicago (Presale: Feb. 25 at 10 a.m.)
Aug. 31- Sept. 1: Goo Goo Dolls with Dashboard Confessional (Presale Feb. 25 at 10 a.m.)
Sept. 12-13: Jackson Browne (Presale: Feb. 28 at 10 a.m.)
Sept. 17: Train with Edwin McCain (Presale: Feb. 25 at 10 a.m.)
Sept. 21: Coheed and Cambria, and Taking Back Sunday with Foxing (Tickets available)
