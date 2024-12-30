Seattle concerts we're looking forward to in 2025

Residents and visitors alike will have a lot of options for live music in Seattle for 2025.

From superstars like Dua Lipa, Tyler the Creator, and Kylie Minogue to bands like Snow Patrol and Styx, there is something for everyone after their New Year's Eve celebrations.

Lumen Field

Kendrick Lamar recently announced a Seattle stop for his Grand National Tour with SZA.

Other shows for 2025 TBD

View Lumen Field's website for more information.

Paramount Theatre

Jan. 17: The Sacred Souls

Jan. 21-22: Colter Wall

Jan. 24: Bright Eyes

Jan. 25: Foster the People

March 12: Gareth Emery

March 15: The Piano Guys

March 22: Snow Patrol

April 1: Bullet For My Valentine & Trivium

April 4: Remi Wolf

April 26: Mandy Patinkin In Concert: Being Alive

May 12: Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds

June 5: Hauser

View the Paramount Theatre's website for more information.

Moore Theatre

Feb. 1: Ani DiFranco

Feb 7: David Gray - "Past & Present Tour"

Feb. 11: Guster

Feb. 14: Coin: "I'm Not Afraid of Tour Anymore"

Feb. 15: Morgan Wade

Feb. 19: Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group

Feb. 21: Phantogram

Feb. 25: Apocalyptica

Feb. 27: Dream Theater

March 9: Jerry Cantrell

March 13: Anoushka Shankar

March 23: Zakir Hussain - Masters of Percussion

March 28: Yamato - The Drummers of Japan

April 1: Tamino

April 4: Terence Blanchard - "Fire Shut Up in My Bones in Concert"

April 5: Rizwan-Muazzam Qawwali

April 13: Hiromi's Sonicwonder

May 10-11: Seattle Rock Orchestra performs "The Beatles: Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band & Magical Mystery Tour"

June 10-11: O.M.D.

View the Moore Theatre's website for more information.

Singer Andy McCluskey of the British band O.M.D. performs live on stage during a concert at the Tempodrom on Feb. 12, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Frank Hoensch/Redferns via Getty Images)

Climate Pledge Arena

Feb. 15: Nathaniel Rateliff + The Nights Sweats

Feb. 16: Joe Bonamassa

Feb. 27: Deftones - "North American Tour 2025"

March 2: Tyler, The Creator - CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR

March 13: Kelsea Ballerini - Live On Tour

April 1: Papa Roach + Rise Against - Rise of the Roach Tour

April 5: Rauw Alejandro - Cosa Nuestra World Tour

April 25: Kylie Minogue - Tension Tour

May 5: Disturbed: "The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour"

May 16: J Balvin - Back to the Rayo Tour

Sept. 24: Linkin Park - From Zero World Tour

Oct. 15-16: Dua Lipa - "Radical Optimism Tour"

View Climate Pledge Arena's website for more information.

Dua Lipa performs during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony on Oct. 19, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

T-Mobile Park

Stray Kids World Tour [dominATE SEATTLE]

Post Malone Presents: [The BIG ASS Stadium Tour]

My Chemical Romance: The Black Parade

View T-Mobile Park's website for more information.

Gorge Amphitheatre

Aug. 1-3: Watershed Festival

Additional 2025 shows TBD.

View the Gorge Amphitheatre's website for more information.

White River Amphitheatre

June 7: Sessanta V 2.0: Primus, Puscifer, A Perfect Circle

Aug. 14: Creed – Summer of '99 Tour

Aug. 15: "Weird Al' Yankovic: Bigger & Weirder 2025 Tour

Sept. 25: Thomas Rhett: "Better in Boots Tour 2025"

Additional 2025 shows TBD.

View the White River Amphitheatre's website for more information.

Muckleshoot Casino Resort

Jan. 14: Collective Soul

Jan. 17: Aaron Lewis and The Stateliners

March 8: Styx

View the Muckleshoot Casino Resort's website for more information.

Neptune Theatre

Sierra Hull (was Jan. 16, now postponed TBA)

Jan. 19: Mania: The Abba Tribute

Jan. 24: Houndmouth

Jan. 25: Railroad Earth

Feb. 13: What So Not: Motions North American Tour

Feb. 14: Mount Eerie

Feb. 18: Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats

Feb. 20: Myles Kennedy

Feb. 22: MJ Lenderman and The Wind

Feb. 26: The Altons and Thee Sinseers: Club Heartache Tour

View the Neptune Theatre's website for more information.

The Crocodile

Jan. 15-16: Bone Thugs N Harmony

Jan. 20: Death from Above

Feb. 22: Cymande

View The Crocodile's website for more information.

The Showbox

Jan. 29: Bryce Vine

Jan. 31: Eric Bellinger

Jan. 31–Feb.1: L'Impératrice (SoDo)

Feb. 6: Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country

Feb. 7: Reggie Watts

Feb. 13-14: Dark Star Orchestra

Feb. 14: 070 Shake

Feb. 22: Gavin Adcock

Feb. 22: The Elovaters (SoDo)

Feb. 24: A R I Z O N A (SoDo)

Feb. 28: The Devil Makes Three

View Showbox's website for more information.

Neumos

Feb. 12: dhruv

Feb. 26: Chat Pile

View Neumos' website for more information.

Dimitriou's Jazz Alley

Jan. 15-19: Chris Botti

View Jazzy Alley's website for more information.

Tacoma Dome

Feb. 7-9: Excision

April 4-5: Black Tiger Sex Machine

July 10: Hibana World Tour

Additional 2025 shows TBD.

View the Tacoma Dome's website for more information.

WaMu Theater

Jan. 21: Jamie XX - "In Waves Tour"

Jan 24: Apashe

Feb. 28: Lane 8 - "Childish Tour"

March 1: Atliens - "Leaving the World Behind Tour"

May 1: Forrest Frank Presents Child of God with Elevation Rhythm

April 12: Sullivan King

April 26: Liquid Stranger - "Revolution Tour"

May 10: Alejandro Fernandez

Jun 13: Lszee, LSDREAM, CLOZEE

Jun 22: Pierce the Veil

July 9: The Driver Era 2025

Aug. 19: Keshi

Aug. 31: Teddy Swims - "I've Tried Everything But Therapy Tour"

Sept. 26: Megan Moroney - "Am I OK? Tour"

View the WaMu Theater's website for more information.

Chateau Ste. Michelle

May 24: Rilo Kiley (Presale: Feb. 25 at 10 a.m.)

May 25-26: James Taylor & His All-Star Band (Tickets available)

June 5: Peach Pit and Briston Maroney (Tickets available)

June 6: Yacht Rock Revue (Presale: Feb. 25 at 10 a.m.)

June 13: Peter Frampton (Presale: Feb. 25 at 10 a.m.)

June 14: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with JJ Grey & Mofro and Dumpstaphunk (Presale: Feb. 25 at 10 a.m.)

June 15: St. Paul & the Broken Bones and the Wood Brothers (Presale: Feb. 25 at 10 a.m.)

June 17: Bloc Party with Metric (Presale: Feb. 27 at 10 a.m.)

June 20-21: Earth, Wind & Fire (Presale: Feb. 28 at 10 a.m.)

June 27: Barenaked Ladies with Guster and Fastball (Presale: Feb. 25 at 10 a.m.)

June 28: Tash Sultana with Lime Cordiale (Presale: Feb. 26 at 10 a.m.)

July 5: Pink Martini featuring China Forbes (Presale: Feb. 25 at 10 a.m.)

July 17: Dwight Yoakam with the Mavericks (Presale: Feb. 26 at 10 a.m.)

Aug. 3: Andy Grammer with Aloe Blacc (Presale: Feb. 28 at 10 a.m.)

Aug. 8: Dinosaur Jr. and Snail Mail with Easy Action (Tickets available)

Aug. 9: My Morning Jacket (Presale: Feb. 28 at 10 a.m.)

Aug. 10: Maren Morris (Presale: Feb. 28 at 10 a.m.)

Aug. 17: Counting Crows (Presale: Feb. 28 at 10 a.m.)

Aug. 22: Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms with Spin Doctors (Presale: Feb. 26 at 10 a.m.)

Aug. 28: The Beach Boys (Presale: Feb. 28 at 10 a.m.)

Aug. 29-30: Chicago (Presale: Feb. 25 at 10 a.m.)

Aug. 31- Sept. 1: Goo Goo Dolls with Dashboard Confessional (Presale Feb. 25 at 10 a.m.)

Sept. 12-13: Jackson Browne (Presale: Feb. 28 at 10 a.m.)

Sept. 17: Train with Edwin McCain (Presale: Feb. 25 at 10 a.m.)

Sept. 21: Coheed and Cambria, and Taking Back Sunday with Foxing (Tickets available)

