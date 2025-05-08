The Brief Tacoma police are asking for help identifying two car prowling suspects who were caught on surveillance video using a woman's stolen credit card. The suspects were driving a white Ford Flex and used the victim's card at multiple businesses before she canceled it.



Tacoma police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects captured on surveillance video using a woman's stolen credit card at multiple stores while the victim was at work.

The suspects were driving a white Ford Flex, which has been linked to the thefts. Surveillance footage from inside an REI store shows a masked male suspect at the checkout counter, where he used the stolen credit card to make a purchase before quickly leaving the store. The video also captures him looking into another shopper's vehicle as he exited.

Inside the white Ford Flex was a woman who also used the stolen credit card at a smoke shop, where she purchased a "Monsters Inc." bong and other paraphernalia. The stolen credit card was taken from a Louis Vuitton wallet that had accidentally fallen into a book bag in the back seat of the victim's car.

What they're saying:

Alyssa, the victim, described her reaction when she discovered her shattered car window.

"Pretty immediately I started crying, which I think is a very reasonable response. I was just in shock," she said. "I had no idea that my vehicle had been broken into."

Before Alyssa could cancel her credit card, the suspects made additional purchases at Walgreens and Home Depot, spending several thousand dollars in total. The same white Ford Flex with a handwritten temporary tag in the back window was spotted by another car prowl victim in Tacoma when they saw a man breaking into their car. The suspect was dressed in black, and again wearing a mask.

"It's obvious that they are trying to be out of the public eye," Alyssa stated. "But I want them to be in the public eye. They've made me uncomfortable, and likely made other people uncomfortable. I want them to be held accountable for their actions."

Tacoma police are urging anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information about their whereabouts to contact them. If you spot the white Ford Flex, please call 911. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County through the P3 Tips App or at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The Source: Information in this story is from Tacoma Police and original FOX 13 Seattle reporting and interviews.

