Police seek woman wanted for attempted murder in Tacoma, WA

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman wanted for attempted murder in Tacoma.

WANTED: Attempted Murder Suspect Tacoma Police detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating an attempted murder suspect. (Tacoma Police Department)

According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), officers responded at around 8:21 p.m. on April 29 near the corner of Pacific Avenue and South 88th Street for a report of a possible vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a severely injured woman pinned beneath a pickup truck.

Investigators say the suspect, Heather Person – also known as Heather Keating – intentionally struck the victim with the truck and fled the scene.

Police say she may be in Tacoma or Sumner.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Tipsters could receive a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to her arrest.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Tacoma Police Department.

