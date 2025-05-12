Pierce County, WA mother in court for 5-year-old son's fentanyl death

The Brief Jordan Shank pleaded not guilty to manslaughter charges after her 5-year-old son, Brentlee, died from fentanyl toxicity. Family members are angry over ignored CPS calls and poor living conditions, urging systemic changes to protect children. Shank's bail was set at $750,000.



A Pierce County mother appeared in court after her arrest over the weekend in connection with the death of her five-year-old son, Brentlee.

Last week, the medical examiner's office determined the boy died from acute fentanyl toxicity on March 13.

The family told FOX 13 Seattle they were there because of the effects of fentanyl. They described five-year-old Brentlee as the sweetest, happiest and funniest little boy.

"This is a nightmare," said Kelsey Osborne, Brentlee’s aunt. She says this could have been prevented.

Child dies of fentanyl toxicity

Timeline:

On March 13, Brentlee’s mother, Jordan Shank, found the five-year-old next to her, not breathing, with vomit on him, according to court records. The probable cause documents states Shank used fentanyl the day before his death, and described herself as an addict who used fentanyl twice a day.

She even admitted to using it while pregnant, according to the court documents.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office shared video of deputies taking Shank into custody over the weekend.

"The state failed him, as far as I’m concerned. There were multiple CPS calls made, his pediatrician called, I called, neighbors called and to no avail," Osborne said.

She and another family member raised Brentlee for the first 10 months of his life, before he was given back to his mother, but she said she still helped co-parent.

"I would like to see Brentlee’s death not go in vain, I would like the state to make the changes they need to make to protect these children because, as of right now, Brentlee is just another tally mark and that is horrific," Osborne said.

On Monday, the 32-year-old pleaded not guilty in court.

What they're saying:

"The defendant is charged with manslaughter in the first degree for the death of her five-year-old child. At the time of the child’s death, the home he was living in had no running water and was in complete disrepair. There appeared to be human excrement in all of the toilets and dog feces throughout the house," the prosecutor said.

"It’s probably the worst thing that has ever happened to me," said Bonnie Johnson, Brentlee’s grandmother and Jordan’s mother.

She was also in court, and says she’s dealing with a lot of mixed feelings.

"I don’t hate my daughter, I love her, am I angry? Yes, I’m angry my grandson is gone, but do you know anyone on drugs that has morals or makes the right decisions? No they don’t," Johnson said.

She saw Brentlee the day before he died. She didn’t know that would be the last time she’d ever see him.

The judge set bail for Shank at $750,000.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle reporter Shirah Matsuzawa.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

New area code coming to Seattle area in June. What to know

WA's first In-N-Out gets closer to opening date

VIDEO: Dramatic arrest of WA mother carrying toddler, stolen gun

Pro-Palestinian protesters cause $1M in damage at UW, 34 arrested

Health experts say ‘harmless’ symptoms could be signs of blood disease

2 WA brothers arrested after high-speed pursuit on I-90

Video shows shackled inmate escape custody at Sea-Tac, board light rail

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.