The Brief A North Seattle couple is sharing their frustrations after their truck was broken into during a Mariners game, despite being in a paid parking lot. The window was smashed just feet away from officers, and the couple were allegedly threatened by a group of men huddled near an RV beforehand.



A couple from North Seattle has a warning for fans after their truck was broken into during a Seattle Mariners game Tuesday night.

They thought because it was a paid lot, their truck would be safer, but a car prowler struck anyway.

This comes on the heels of other break-ins FOX 13 has reported on, including during a Seahawks game last year.

The backstory:

The couple says it happened in a lot that sits very close to T-Mobile Park. They say the person who did it was bold, the brazen break-in happening just about a half a block away from officers who were directing traffic

"We came out and found the window busted in," said Krina Kretsu.

On Tuesday night, Krina Ketsu and her boyfriend paid more than $60 to park in a Republic lot at 1701 First Ave South for the Mariners vs Yankees night game. He owns the truck that was broken into. When they returned, they found the window smashed and glass on the seat.

"We were definitely not parking there ever again," said Krina.

Her video about the ordeal went viral on TikTok.

"We were all kind of terrified because we just wanted to make sure we were all safe," said Krina.

The couple had initially tried a free parking spot, about a block and a half away near South Holgate and Utah. They say they were scared off from that location by a group of men huddled near a large RV.

"They started like yelling at us, ‘Oh 100 for a parking spot’," said Krina.

She says the men then told the couple that they'd trash the truck if they didn't pay up.

"Saying, ‘Oh, well, 100 bucks to make sure…your stuff is not broken into or we will stab your tires.’ Or, ‘We won’t stab your tires if you give us $100.’"

It's unclear if the break-in was related to those threats, but Krina said though they moved their truck to paid parking, it was broken into anyway.

Paperwork and Krina's keys to her own, separate vehicle were stolen from the locked glove box.

"I’ve heard of the same thing when fans come out there is glass everywhere," said Virgil Brown, a Mariners fan.

Other fans agree, while baseball can be a game of luck, they don't like to gamble with car prowlers.

"I’ve got to keep my car always locked, especially in the Seattle area," said Daniel Skobiak, a Mariners fan attending Wednesday's game.

"For the most part, we always park in a garage, kind of off the street," said Virgil.

"I like parking in the Mariner’s garage when I can," said Bryce Brown, Mariners fan.

John Phillips says he parks in the same lot where Krina did when he attends a game.

"It’s a small lot, but it’s the cheapest place," said Phillips, who frequently uses the same Republic Parking lot. "The reason I park here is because they have the officers here."

Krina says though there were traffic officers stationed only a half a block away, it didn't help her situation as the thief broke in anyway.

Because nobody was able to hit a home run in keeping the truck safe Tuesday night, she says she's considering taking public transportation to the next game.

"We just wanted the truck to be safe and get home safe," said Krina.

Krina believes that installing security cameras and having a paid attendant might help in those paid lots. She says she did file a police report, but doesn't believe much will come of it. FOX 13 reached out to SPD and to Republic Parking for comment.

The Source: Information in this story is from original FOX 13 Seattle reporting and interviews.

