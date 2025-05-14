'Big win for Puget Sound': Qatar Airways signs $96B deal with Boeing

The Brief Qatar Airways signed a $96 billion deal with Boeing on Wednesday. The agreement was finalized during President Donald Trump's visit to the Middle East. Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA) praised the deal, calling it a win for U.S. manufacturing and jobs.



Qatar Airways signed a $96 billion deal with Boeing to purchase hundreds of jets on Wednesday.

According to Reuters, the deal to purchase up to 210 widebody Boeing 777X and 787 jets was finalized during President Donald Trump's visit to the Middle East – on the second day of his four-day trip.

Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) released a statement following the announcement of the Boeing sale, calling it a positive sign for American manufacturers and suggesting that boosting sales to meet global demand is more productive than engaging in trade disputes.

What they're saying:

"It's a big win for Boeing's energy-efficient 787 and 777 planes and a big win for Puget Sound and U.S. supply chain jobs," said Sen. Cantwell. "It's also good to see U.S. manufacturers winning in the lucrative widebody airplane market. It's also a reminder why it's time to sell to meet big demand instead of pursuing trade disruptions."

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated Qatar Airways signed a $200 billion deal with Boeing. According to the White House Fact Sheet, Qatar Airways reached a $96 billion deal with Boeing to purchase up to 210 jets.

Featured article

The Source: Information in this story comes from FOX 13 Seattle, Reuters and U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA).

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Foods recalled for listeria sold in WA

WA Gov. Ferguson to sign reckless speeding bill

Military vehicle crashes over I-90 wall in Bellevue, WA

Triplet siblings of murdered Idaho student graduate without him

Park safety top of mind as confusion surrounds Seattle nude beach

New area code coming to Seattle area in June. What to know

WA's first In-N-Out gets closer to opening date

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.