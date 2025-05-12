Park safety top of mind as confusion surrounds Seattle nude beach

The Brief A long-standing dispute over nudity at Denny Blaine Park has escalated into a lawsuit filed by a community group claiming the city has failed to address illegal and unsafe behavior, including indecent exposure and harassment. While nudity itself is not illegal, confusion around enforcement has led to increased police patrols, one of which resulted in an apology from the Seattle Police Chief, who acknowledged the park’s historic use as a nude and LGBTQIA+ gathering space. Both parkgoers and neighbors agree on the need for public safety, but how to achieve it remains a complex issue requiring collaboration beyond just police involvement.



It’s known as the nude beach, and after years of back-and-forth between those who hang out in Denny Blaine Park and the neighbors who live nearby, there's now a lawsuit involved.

Nudity at the park is not illegal, but there are laws against indecent exposure and indecent conduct, which is where the confusion and frustration is brewing.

"It’s an awesome spot to come be yourself and be free," Jake Maestas, a parkgoer said.

Visitors to the park said there has been an uptick in police patrols to the park, and in one case, Seattle police issued an apology.

"The officers went to the park mistakenly and they were wrong telling people they can't be nude," Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes said at a recent community meeting.

He later released a statement that said in part:

"Especially in light of historical context, simply being nude at this park is not a crime. That said, we do not have tolerance for illegal indecent or lewd behavior at the park. Every person in the park should feel safe. This is something I have heard from both park users and neighbors. As Chief, my direction has been for patrols that are responsive to calls from the community regarding these issues. We are reevaluating how to use these patrols to best meet the needs of the community and enforce the law in order to provide public safety for everyone."

"I really appreciate that they recognize the historic use of this park as an LGBTQIA+ gathering space and nude beach," Colleen Kimseylove, the co-lead for Friends of Denny Blaine said.

This comes as the community group, Denny Blaine Park for All, filed a lawsuit against the city of Seattle last month.

On its website, they said the city has failed to stop illegal and dangerous behavior at the park. They argue "the park has become a magnet for public masturbation, illegal indecent exposure, harassment and prowling near private homes."

"Friends of Denny Blaine do not want public indecency at the park. is unpleasant, it is unsafe, it is undignified, it is threatening," Kimseylove said.

Everyone agrees public safety is top priority, how best to achieve that, is still being worked out.

Featured article

"I don't think only police are going to solve the problem," Kimseylove said. "I think it's a complicated one and I think it's going to take all of us."

She told FOX 13, a meeting is scheduled next week with police to begin working on some type of collaboration.

Last year, she said the parks department set up mediation between the Friends of Denny Blaine and the neighbors, but every solution was rejected.

FOX 13 reached out to the group behind the lawsuit, but as of Sunday evening had yet to hear back.

The Source: Information in this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle reporter Shirah Matsuzawa and the Seattle Police Department's Chief Shon Barnes.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

New area code coming to Seattle area in June. What to know

WA's first In-N-Out gets closer to opening date

VIDEO: Dramatic arrest of WA mother carrying toddler, stolen gun

Pro-Palestinian protesters cause $1M in damage at UW, 34 arrested

Health experts say ‘harmless’ symptoms could be signs of blood disease

2 WA brothers arrested after high-speed pursuit on I-90

Video shows shackled inmate escape custody at Sea-Tac, board light rail

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.