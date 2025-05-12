WA Gov. Ferguson to sign reckless speeding bill

The Brief Gov. Bob Ferguson will sign the BEAM Act into law on May 12, requiring intelligent speed assistance devices for drivers with suspended licenses due to reckless or excessive speeding. The bill honors four people killed in a 2024 high-speed crash in Renton and aims to prevent similar tragedies by holding dangerous drivers accountable.



Gov. Bob Ferguson is set to sign a bill into law Monday cracking down on reckless speeding in Washington state.

What they're saying:

House Bill 1596, known as the BEAM Act, will require the installation of intelligent speed assistance (ISA) devices in vehicles driven by individuals with suspended licenses due to reckless or excessive speeding, or when ordered by a court. The law is modeled after ignition interlock devices used for alcohol-related offenses and is aimed at holding Washington’s most dangerous drivers accountable.

The backstory:

The bill was created in partnership with families of victims who died in a 2024 high-speed crash in Renton, where the suspect, Chase Jones, was driving 112 mph. Andrea Smith Hudson, a mother of two, was driving a group of children home from school when her minivan was hit. Hudson, two children—Matilda Wilcoxson and Eloise Wilcoxson—and teenager Buster B. Brown were killed. Hudson’s children, Nolan and Charlotte, survived but sustained life-altering injuries.

The scene where a teenager, accused of causing a crash that killed three children and a mother in Renton, took place in March of 2024.

The BEAM Act honors the lives lost in that crash and others who have died in speed-related collisions across Washington. Family members of the victims are expected to attend the public bill signing Monday at 2 p.m. at the Capitol in Olympia, where they will meet with Ferguson and bill sponsor Rep. Mari Leavitt, D-University Place.

"This legislation is about accountability for speeding and preventing future tragedies by addressing one of the leading causes of fatal crashes in Washington — excessive speed," Leavitt said. "It’s also about honoring Andrea’s memory, the children who lost their lives, and protecting future families from experiencing the same tragedy."

Data from the Washington Traffic Safety Commission shows fatal crashes involving speeding increased by nearly 40% between 2019 and 2023. Excessive speed contributed to 251 deaths in 2023 alone.

Washington is poised to become one of the first states in the country to mandate ISA devices for certain offenders. Media are invited to the bill signing and will have an opportunity to interview family members, lawmakers and traffic safety advocates, as well as test a demonstration vehicle equipped with the speed-limiting technology.

The Source: Information in this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

New area code coming to Seattle area in June. What to know

WA's first In-N-Out gets closer to opening date

VIDEO: Dramatic arrest of WA mother carrying toddler, stolen gun

Pro-Palestinian protesters cause $1M in damage at UW, 34 arrested

Health experts say ‘harmless’ symptoms could be signs of blood disease

2 WA brothers arrested after high-speed pursuit on I-90

Video shows shackled inmate escape custody at Sea-Tac, board light rail

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.